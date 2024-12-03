ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Metropolitan Division takes to the ice as the San Jose Sharks visit the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Sharks come into the game sitting at 9-13-5 on the year, which is last in the Pacific division. They have won three of their last four games overall. In their last game, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Sharks took a 1-0 lead in the first period and would extend it to 4-0 in the second. They would go on to win the game 4-2. Meanwhile, the Capitals are 17-6-1 on the year, which is good for first place in the Metropolitan Division. they have won four straight games and last time out they faced the New Jersey Devils. The game would be tied at one after the first period, and while the Devils took the lead in the second, the Capitals scored three in the period to take a 4-2 lead. The Devils would tie it in the third, but the Capitals won the game 6-5.

Here are the Sharks-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Capitals Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +235

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Sharks vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

William Eklund leads the way from the first line this year for the Sharks. He has scored just four goals, but has 18 assists op the year, sitting second on the team in points. He also has two goals and three assists on the power play this year. Eklund is joined on the line by Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterliund has nine goals this year while adding ten assists. Further, he has two goals and an assist on the power play. Rounding out the line is Macklin Celebrini. Celberini comes into the game with eight goals and six assists on the year.

Leading the team in points and goals this year is Mikael Granlund. Granlund is currently on the third line this year. He has scored the goals while adding 18 assists. Further, he has three goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli has also been solid this year. He has nine goals and eight assists this year, with two goals and four assists on the power play. The Sharks also get production from Jake Walman from the blue line. Walman comes in with four goals and 15 assists this year.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Sharks in this one. He is 5-8-3 on the year with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He was solid last time out, stopping 36 of 38 shots in a winning effort. It was the first game in his last five allowing fewer than three goals and having a save percentage over .900.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals had been led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin has 15 goals and 10 assists before going down with an injury. The Capitals leading scorer is currently on the top line. Dylan Strome comes into the game with eight goals and 26 assists on the year. Ten of those assists are on the power play, plus one of the goals. Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas has also been solid this year for the Capitals. He has scored eight times while adding 13 assists He is joined by Tom Wilson on the top line. Wilson has nine goals and ten assists on the season.

Connor McMichael leads the second line. He has 14 goals and 10 assists this year for the Capitals, with three goals on the power play. Further, He is joined by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois comes into the game with three goals and 13 assists on the year. Finally, John Carlson continues to produce from the blue line. Carlson comes into the game with three goals and 13 assists on the year. He also has a goal and six assists on the power play.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. Thompson is 10-1-1 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. In his last game, he stopped 20 of 24 shots but took the win over the Islanders.

Final Sharks-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals are a heavy favorite in terms of odds in this NHL fixture. The Sharks have struggled to score this year, sitting with just 2.89 goals per game, while they are 28th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Capitals are scoring 4.21 goals per game this year while they have scored 20 goals in their last four games, all victories. They have also been solid on defense, sitting eighth in the NHL in goals against. With the better goaltender in this one, the Capitals get the easy win.

Final Sharks-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (-118)