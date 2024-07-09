Sharon Stone has had quite the ups and downs in her life and career. One unpleasant part revolved around the criminally charged ex-producer Harvey Weinstein.

She spoke of the abuse she suffered from him in a recent interview with THR. In it, she explains that though he never sexually assaulted her, which he's been accused of from other colleagues, he did other things that should have never happened.

During a discussion about leaving amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, she mentioned having to deal with Weinstein, who had been involved with amfAR for 10 years.

Sharon Stone opens up about Harvey Weinstein

“He did not sexually abuse me, but he was physically abusive,” Stone said. “Like, he would throw me across the room, he would grab me. When I'd do the amfAR auction, he would come on the stage and put his hand around my neck, then grab the microphone and try to change the bids. Dealing with him took a tremendous amount of patience from me.”

As a female star, it wasn't just Harvey that she had to contend with. She noted other misogynists in Hollywood that were part of her life.

“Well, Hollywood is set up to be misogynistic,” she said. “It's a business run by men. It's a business where men make the money. Where men write, produce and direct the projects. Where men write the parts that are played by women. And those parts are not written about real women. They're written to be the fantasy of how women should be. Then, the male critics tell you if you met the fantasy or not, if you behave in the right way. You know, until Basic Instinct, women had to cross their legs a certain way on the screen, at the ankles. You couldn't cross your legs like a man. You weren't even allowed to show your armpits. We had to get permission for me to show my armpits in that movie.”

When asked whether things had changed, she said, “I think men are men and women are women. And I think that's something we should want.”

Stone added, “I think we should want men to flirt with us. Now, these days, there are some women who don't like certain things that I still like. For instance, I don't want a man to ask me if he can kiss me. I really don't. I want him to just grab me and kiss me…”

To clarify the answer, she mentioned only if it's the right man.

“Yes, if I don't want it, I want to say, ‘No, thank you.' and for it to stop. But if he's the right man and he throws me against the wall and kisses me — yes, please, to that. I really miss passion. I really miss sexual expression. I find this whole thing very stifling. Also, we really need to delineate between what's a misdemeanor and what's a felony. That needs to happen. There's a difference between a slap on the ass and rape. They aren't the same thing.”

As for Harvey Weinstein, he's currently serving time for criminal sexual assault and rape. Meanwhile, Sharon Stone seems to be moving forward with her life, though she's been on a hiatus from acting.