Legendary actress Sharon Stone is opening up and naming the name of a big-time film producer who tried to get her to sleep with her co-star, Billy Baldwin, on the set of the 1993 film Sliver to help their on-screen chemistry during production.
Stone alluded to the incident in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice and now for the first time is revealing that the producer is none other than the prolific Robert Evans.
Stone dropped the bombshell and discussed the incident in depth during Tuesday's episode of Spotify's The Louis Theroux Podcast.
Stone explained in the interview that at a time when she “should've been on set,” she was instead called into Evans' office to discuss her chemistry with co-star Billy Baldwin, whose performance was severely lacking on set (to put it mildly).
As Stone recalled the scene, Evans was “running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better.”
“And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem,” Stone continued.
She then elaborated that Evans' twisted logic was basically thus: “If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry onscreen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie.”
“And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight,” Stone said of Evans' attitude toward her.
“And so not like a real actress, who could just f— him and get things back on track. And the real problem is that I was such a tight ass,” the Basic Instinct actress recalled thinking.
Stone's admission is a prime example of the types of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct claims that came to light during the #MeToo movement in Hollywood and beyond.
Robert Evans was a larger-than-life producer and studio executive whose infamous behavior and career was chronicled, complete with his own voiceover, in the popular 2002 documentary The Kid Stays in the Picture, based on his 1994 autobiography of the same name.
Evans worked on such films as Rosemary's Baby, Love Story, The Godfather and Chinatown. He passed away in 2019.
A New Yorker article about his complicated legacy written shortly after his death noted that “in his later years, he calcified into an almost parodic version of Hollywood virility: a burnt-sienna tan, a tightly lifted visage, a husky voice, a wise-man-of-Hollywood affect, and a string of fresh-faced wives and girlfriends who remained, mysteriously, approximately the same age as he only grew older.”
Given this description, it's not entirely surprising that Robert Evans was also a perpetrator of #MeToo violations against an esteemed actress like Sharon Stone, but it's troubling nonetheless.