Shattered Heaven is coming on Early Access a month ahead of its full release date. Here is everything you need to know about Shattered Heaven, including details about its release date, gameplay, and story.

Shattered Heaven Release Date: May 31, 2023

Shattered Heaven will be coming out exclusively on PC through Steam on May 31, 2023. The game will enter early access on April 19, 2023. The game is developed by Leonardo Production and published by Leonardo Interactive.

Gameplay

Shattered Heaven is a dark fantasy deck builder with RPG elements and features a branching narrative storyline. In the game, players will explore twisting dungeons full of monsters and traps. The game features different heroes with their own set of equipment you can loot and varies in playstyle thanks to their rich skill tree. Dungeons are procedurally-generated, so the challenge is always fresh and the reward always new. Featuring a dynamic deck-building system, players can fine tune each deck available for each one of their heroes to inform their gameplay and suit it to their preferred play style. The game will also allow players to collect resources for crafting or trade, giving more options for customization and power-ups.

Story

In Shattered Heaven, players find themselves in the middle of the War of the Ascension. In this nameless world, only a few survived the fall of God. Living in a hostile environment and feeding on what their barren land had to offer, four factions are bound to fight each other for survival. Victims of a terrible curse, these populations are condemned to sleepless nights, infertility, and doomed to die at the age of 40. The only way to break the curse is to offer a Vestal, and a team of valiant warriors, as a sacrifice for a ritual lost in time: a bloody and harsh battle known as the War of Ascension.

