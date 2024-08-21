Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, has made a transformative donation benefiting three HBCUs, aiming to empower the next generation of Black leaders.

This fall, Clark Atlanta University, Savannah State University, Miles College and Albany State University will receive $6.5 million in grants through the HBCU Invitational Field Refurbishment Program, funded by Blank’s Foundation. The grant will replace the football and soccer turf at each institution.

Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “Arthur Blank and his Family Foundation recognize and prioritize community impact through sport, and supporting these historical institutions is a natural extension of our values. We are honored to partner with LISC, the NFL Foundation, and these universities to enhance the playing surfaces, with the shared goal of creating more opportunities for the students and surrounding communities alike.”

Earlier this year, the Atlanta Falcons welcomed minority owners who are HBCU alumni from Florida A&M, Morehouse College, and Spelman College. NFL owners voted to add four limited partners to the Falcons' ownership group: Dominique Dawes, Rosalind Brewer, Will Packer, and Rashaun Williams, as reported by NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones.

In his statement, Arthur Blank praised the new partners, saying, “Roz, Dominique, Will, and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have impacted various enterprises… Each brings unique talent, experience, and perspective to our ownership group, and I'm excited to have them on board as limited partners. I look forward to tapping their vast expertise in continuing to build the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community.”

The new partners also expressed their excitement for their roles. Will Packer emphasized the importance of representation and breaking barriers for African Americans in NFL ownership. Brandon Williams, a Morehouse College alumnus, spoke of football's unifying power and his commitment to supporting the Falcons and Atlanta. Derrick Brewer reflected on his respect for Arthur Blank's values and his eagerness to make a positive impact both on and off the field. Dominique Dawes shared her desire to continue inspiring others, particularly as one of the few African American women in NFL ownership, building on her historic achievements in gymnastics.

Earlier this year, the NFL held its Spring League Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, where they voted on the Atlanta Falcons' limited partners. The event, which took place from Monday to Wednesday, featured the fifth edition of the NFL's Accelerator Program.

Launched in 2022, this program connected minority head coaching candidates with team owners and executives. Participants, many with college-level coaching backgrounds, built relationships and enhanced their leadership skills.

Developing diverse coaching talent through the accelerator program is a key priority,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement about the accelerator program.

As these initiatives unfold, the partnership between Arthur Blank’s Foundation, the Atlanta Falcons, and the HBCUs highlights a strong commitment to advancing opportunities for Black students and improving community impact through sports. The investment in new facilities demonstrates a dedication to both athletic success and long-term growth for historically underrepresented communities.

With the addition of new minority owners and significant support for HBCUs, the Atlanta Falcons are reinforcing their role in driving positive change. This collaboration shows how sports, leadership, and philanthropy can come together to make a meaningful difference. As the Falcons continue to develop their legacy, they set an example of how organizations can contribute to progress and inspire others to support their communities.