Known for his roles in big movies like “The Last Samurai” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Hiroyuki Sanada will star in Shōgun. In the TV show at FX, Sanada is a producer and the main actor. This show is based on a book and tells the story of a sailor from England named John Blackthorne who goes to Japan in the 1600s and learns about the samurai.
Now, this is a big deal for Sanada. He's been working in movies for over 20 years, and now he's going to produce a show for the first time. In “Shōgun,” he plays a character called Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who is a very important person in the story.
However, to accept the role in Shōgun, Hiroyuki Sanada wants to show more about Japanese history and culture in this show.
Hiroyuki Sanada had certain conditions before signing on to ‘SHOGUN’ to ensure Japanese culture was accurately depicted.
“I needed things — including, if you don’t hire Japanese actors for a Japanese role, I cannot be involved in this project.”
Sanada has been in lots of Hollywood movies. But at the very core, he also helps with making sure Japanese things are right in movies. He acknowledges himself as similar to a teacher about Japan on the movie set. In “Shōgun,” he gets to do even more as a producer.
Being part of “Shōgun” is a big step for Sanada's career. He wants to teach young actors and show people from around the world what Japanese stories are like. Making Shōgun helped Hiroyuki Sanada bring people together and make them understand each other better.
Even though he's been in movies for a long time, Sanada is still open to learn and try new things. He thinks being a producer will help him do that. Ultimately, he hopes “Shōgun” will be a bridge between different cultures, making them stronger and better.