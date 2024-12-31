Shohei Ohtani's wife is Mamiko Tanaka. Ohtani is one of the most private superstar athletes in sports, trying to keep most of his life out of the public eye. Ohtani said that a team would be left out of his free-agency sweepstakes if they revealed any information about negotiations.

Shohei is a pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, although he currently is recovering from elbow surgery and unable to pitch. Before signing with the Dodgers, he made a name for himself with the Los Angeles Angels.

Before that, he played in Nippon Professional Baseball for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters from 2013 to 2017, starring as a pitcher and hitter. The Fighters posted Ohtani to MLB after the 2017 season, and he elected to sign with the Angels. He started his MLB career by winning the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2019 and 2020, Ohtani was plagued by injury issues. However, he made up for it in 2021 when he won the American League's MVP Award by displaying his excellence as both a pitcher and hitter. He finished runner-up in MVP voting in 2022 before winning unanimously again in 2023.

Then in his first season with the Dodgers, he led them to a World Series championship in the first postseason berth of his career and became the first player in history with a 50-homer, 50-steal season. He also won his third MVP, his first in the National League, by a unanimous vote.

All this has allowed Ohtani to build a net worth of $150 million. However, here's a chance to get to know Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka.

Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka?

Mamiko Tanaka was born on Dec. 11, 1996, in Tokyo. She played basketball in junior high and also at Waseda University in Japan. Not much else is known publicly about her early life.

As the Dodgers went to Korea to play the San Diego Padres for the Opening Series in 2024, the players' wives joined them on the journey. On March 14, the Dodgers posted a picture of Ohtani and Tanaka, who was a professional basketball player in Japan. She played for four seasons before retiring in 2023.

On March 29, 2024, Ohtani just about broke the internet when he announced on his Instagram that he was no longer a bachelor.

To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make: Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support.

Ohtani's stunning announcement revealed few details. He did tell reporters at spring training in Arizona that she's a “normal Japanese woman” whom he had known for several years. The couple got engaged in 2023, and she joined Ohtani in the United States for spring training.

In December 2024, Ohtani announced that he and Mamiko were expecting a baby. Given the athletic prowess of the couple, it seems likely that the baby has a strong future in sports. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Shohei Ohtani's wife.