Should you pull for Yoimiya, or would it be more worth it for your Primogems to be spent on a different banner? Check out our answer here.

Players will again get a chance to roll for Yoimiya with her rerun banner in Genshin Impact Version 3.7, running alongside another rerun banner for Yae Miko and featuring the newest playable character Kirara (4-star Dendro Sword).

Yoimiya is a DPS character, and despite her Bow weapon, you’ll be doing a lot of normal attacking as her. Her playstyle revolves around using her Elemental Skill (and maybe other party members) to buff her Normal Attacks, unleashing a barrage of arrows while proc-ing multiple Elemental Reactions with the Pyro applied by her attacks. She does well in mono-Pyro parties, but she can also do great with Vaporize comps when paired with Xingqiu or Yelan, and Overload with practically any character that can apply Electro off-field.

Why You Should Pull for Yoimiya

Don’t be fooled by her Bow weapon, you’re going to be doing a lot of Normal Attacks when playing as her. A lot of the Bow characters are instant turn-offs for some players due to their reliance on Aimed mode, the biggest “offender” of this being Ganyu. Yoimiya, though, excels at dealing single-target damage, and combined with her Pyro infusion from her Elemental Skill, she makes for a great main DPS.

She is also good against those pesky flying monsters like the Aeonblight Drake, and appreciates Normal Attack buffs and ATK SPD buffs a lot, so if you have a Kamisato Ayato or Yun Jin that you want to use more, Yoimiya would be the character you’re looking for.

She demands for parties to be built around her, but she can fit in a lot of them. Mono-Pyro, Vaporize, Overload, and even some Burning comps can make use of Yoimiya’s consistent Pyro application.

You like Yoimiya’s character design. You like her playstyle and gameplay. You want a Pyro DPS or a DPS character that can deal with flying enemies. You already have some of the pieces that can make Yoimiya strong, such as Normal Attack buffers, a maxed-out Rust, or members of a certain team.

Why You Should NOT Pull for Yoimiya

Yoimiya is limited in terms of optimized party options. While she can perform well in certain compositions, the most optimal party setups often require another character alongside Yoimiya. However, she doesn’t offer unique features that make her irreplaceable when compared to other potential characters that could be used in her spot.

Furthermore, Yoimiya generally benefits from having a shielder in her party to help mitigate interruptions during her attacks, which is crucial for both maximizing her damage output and ensuring her own safety on the battlefield.

Lastly, Yoimiya’s effectiveness is somewhat limited by matchups, particularly when it comes to dealing with multiple targets. While she excels in this area, she may face challenges when confronted with multiple opponents or in situations that require more crowd control.