Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers was voted the NBA’s MVP, but it came out that one voter did not have Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in his top five. Charles Barkley was not happy to see that, and he made that known on TNT.

“Something’s been bothering me, Joel deserved MVP, and Joker, and Giannis, they were 1-2-3 whoever you voted, but there’s one person and I don’t even know this fool’s name, they didn’t even have Joker in the top five,” Charles Barkley said, via @ohnohedidnt24 on Twitter.

Charles Barkley: "I don't even know this fool's name, [he] didn't have [Nikola Jokic] in the top 5 [for MVP voting]. People like that shouldn't get a vote… You can be like some of these fools we be letting vote for president out here… He's a damn idiot." pic.twitter.com/siyph0D18L — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 8, 2023

Ernie Johnson Jr. chimed in that he hopes it was an oversight and that the voter forgot about Nikola Jokic. Barkley was having none of it.

“I understand, for the last six months, we talked about Joker, Giannis and Embiid,” Barkley said, via @ohnohedidnt24. “If you have a television, or you actually watch basketball, if you don’t think he should have been in the top five, you don’t deserve to vote. I mean you’d be like some of these fools we let vote for president out here.”

Ernie Johnson Jr. said that there has to be a good reason for it.

“Yeah, he’s a damn idiot,” Barkley responded, via @ohnohedidnt24.

The MVP debate was heated this year. The top two candidates were Joel Embiid of the 76ers and Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets, with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in the conversation as well. Embiid took it home this year, breaking a two-year streak of winning the award for Jokic. Now, all three of Embiid, Jokic and Antetokounmpo have won the award.