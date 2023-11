Following the conclusion of the season, the SIAC has released it's first and second all-conference team selections.

Following the conclusion of the season, the SIAC has released their All-Conference first and second-team selections. The list comes after all-conference honors were released in advance of the SIAC Championship game between Benedict and Albany State

The SIAC All-Conference First and Second teams are below.

ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

POSITION NAME SCHOOL CLASSIFICATION HOMETOWN Offensive Line Roger Smith Benedict College Sophomore Cleveland, Ohio Offensive Line Jemeil Jackson Fort Valley State University Junior Hampton, Georgia Offensive Line Mitchell Romig Benedict College Graduate Jacksonville, Florida Offensive Line Dylan Lampkin Edward Waters University Senior Jacksonville, Florida Offensive Line Joshua Simon Albany State University Graduate Atlanta, Georgia Offensive Line Ty Lowery Miles College Junior Evergreen, Alabama Tight End Xavier Herndon Albany State University R-Freshman Norcross, Georgia Tight End Travaunta Abner Miles College Junior Lanett, Alabama Wide Receiver Johnny Jones Edward Waters University Sophomore Pahokee, Florida Wide Receiver Nathan Rembert Edward Waters University Freshman Eustis, Florida Running Back Brandon Marshall Fort Valley State University Graduate Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Running Back Kylan Duhe Lane College R-Junior Edgard, Louisiana Quarterback David Wright Allen University R-Sophomore Tampa, Florida All-Purpose Offense Jaih Andrews Miles College Junior Birmingham, Alabama Defensive Line Loobert Denelus Benedict College Senior Naples, Florida Defensive Line Jayden Broughton Benedict College Junior Monks Corner, South Carolina Defensive Line Jeremiah Owens Kentucky State University Senior Greenville, Alabama Defensive Line Jaren Wilson Edward Waters University Graduate Jacksonville, Florida Linebacker Asmar Hasan Lane College Junior Atlanta, Georgia Linebacker Malik Moore Tuskegee University Sophomore Tallahassee, Florida Linebacker Widmyer Garçon Edward Waters University Junior North Lauderdale, Florida Defensive Back Ja'Voni Melidor Benedict College Junior Columbia, South Carolina Defensive Back Mikael King Tuskegee University Sophomore Tuskegee, Alabama Defensive Back Jalen Mitchell Albany State University R-Junior Jacksonville, Florida Defensive Back Deandre Creary Savannah State University Sophomore Marietta, Georgia Kicker Tom Piccirillo Benedict College Graduate Findley, Ohio Punter Gilbert Brown Albany State University Sophomore Richmond Hill, Georgia Punt Returner DeJuan Bell Fort Valley State University Graduate North Augusta, South Carolina Kick Returner DeJuan Bell Fort Valley State University Graduate North Augusta, South Carolina All-Purpose Defense Ja’ron Kilpatrick Benedict College R-Senior Auburndale, Florida

ALL-CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM