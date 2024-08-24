Simone Biles is still in Paris bliss as she celebrates her Olympic wins with a new car. The most-decorated female gymnast was all smiles while she posed for a photo on the roof of her brand-new Mercedes G-Wagon on her Instagram Story Thursday (Aug. 22).

In the post, she shared a photo of herself on the outside of her old matte black Mercedes G-Wagon with the caption “out with the old,” adding a teary eyed emoji and a black heart emoji. In the next photo, she was posed on top of her new white Mercedes G-Wagon which is reportedly the 2025 version of the popular SUV. She captioned that photo, “IN WITH THE NEW,” adding a teary eye, heart eye, and white heart emoji.

In the following photos, the 11-time Olympic medalist, showed off her custom red interior with the passenger side holding her Prada bag. The vehicle is said to start at $150,000.

Biles has a lot to celebrate as she took home three gold medals and one silver at the Paris Summer Olympics earlier this month. Her medals placed her as the most-decorated female gymnast of all time with 11 Olympic medals in total.

She has also been sharing updates on her social media about the home she is building with her husband Jonathan Owens. The NFL star plays for the Chicago Bears.

In her Instagram Story shared earlier this week, she posted a video showing the almost finished kitchen writing, “So excited to make this house a HOME … a couple more months.”

Owens and Biles got married last year and they are settling down in her home state of Texas.

“House meetings all day,” she wrote in another Instagram Story post showing off her neutral tone outfit in a mirror selfie. On the photo she wrote that she had to work on landscaping, their pool, and audio and security.

The athlete has also been keeping fans abreast to her plans to add a dressing room, reconstruct the bathroom, and have a home gym.