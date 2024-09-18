Simone Biles' Netflix documentary “Simone Biles: Rising” might help in Jordan Chiles' bronze medal appeal. Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal after the Olympics after initially accepting her coach's inquiry. She originally received a 13.666 for her floor routine but was updated to a 13.766 which put Chiles in third place replacing Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu.

In the documentary, Chiles coach, Cecile Landi, is heard saying, “Inquiry for Jordan!” 49 seconds after the score was revealed, per USA Today. Coaches have one minute to inquire about scores. Landi gave the footage to the Team USA Gymnastics and the Olympic and Paralympic Committee but Chiles was still asked to return her medal.

“Inquiry for Jordan!” Coach Cecile Landi is heard saying in the documentary footage 49 seconds after the score was revealed, per USA Today. Landi is heard repeatedly saying prior to the 60-second mark.

Chiles officially filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland on Monday (Sept. 16).

In a press release, it’s alleged the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) “violated Chiles’s fundamental ‘right to be heard’ by refusing to consider the video evidence that showed her inquiry was submitted on time — in direct contradiction to the findings in CAS’s decision.”

The release adds that Chiles “was not properly informed that Hamid G. Gharavi, the President of the CAS panel that revoked Chiles’s bronze medal and awarded it instead to a Romanian gymnast, had a serious conflict of interest.”

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles React To Bronze Medal Controversy

Both Biles and Chiles have responded to the bronze medal controversy which swept social media and the sports world.

“I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away,” Chiles wrote on Instagram last month after taking a break from social media. “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.”

Chiles also spoke to the harassment she faced online: “To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks are wrong and extremely hurtful.”

“I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness,” Chiles wrote. “I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. I will approach this challenge as I have others—and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

Biles, who has been a teammate and friend to Chiles over the years also spoke out in her defense.

“We saw what you did,” Biles says of Chiles in an interview with People. “And it’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal and unfortunately in gymnastics that’s not the case.”

She continues, “Do we think they did the correct procedures to come to this ruling? No. That’s really why we want that justice for Jordan and why we’re going to keep supporting her and uplifting her.”