There's no stellar quarterback play without a dominating offensive line. Even in the Southeastern Conference, as a litany of returning passers headline the 2025 season. But the likes of D.J. Lagway and Garrett Nussmeier still need stout play up front to thrive in the SEC.

The conference already delivered the best OL prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. Will Campbell is off to the New England Patriots after graduating from LSU. Nussmeier loses his top blindside protector in the process.

Even Steve Sarkisian is dealing with a massive loss in Austin. Texas star tackle Kelvin Banks joined Campbell in the top 10 of draft night. Landing with the New Orleans Saints at ninth overall.

There are trench units reloading, though. Including one that has to replace its own high draft pick. Time to dive into the line of scrimmage and unveil the top five offensive line units in the SEC.

5. Texas Longhorns

A burning question in the state capitol of Texas isn't solely how Arch Manning will fare. How his front line holds up is a another big one to ask.

Texas lost more than Banks. Four of five starters departed. D.J. Campbell is the only returner.

Center Cole Hutson adds needed experience, though. Through 13 total starts. Trevor Goosby is a swing tackle option who filled in nicely when needed. Manning should be in excellent shape with a young OL unit.

4. South Carolina Gamecocks

Add LaNorris Sellers as one more high-profile SEC QB needing strong trench play. He needs the big guys in Columbus to help energize his Heisman Trophy/first round campaign.

He gets the benefit of both tackles returning. Blindside protector Josiah Thompson and Cason Henry lead the front five.

Juniors Boaz Stanley (center) and Trovon Baugh (right guard) guide the interior.

3. Florida Gators

Offensive line is a massive strength outside of QB play in Gainesville.

Four of five starters are back. Including the entire left side consisting of Austin Barber and Knijeah Harris.

Jake Slaughter is a day one draft prospect to watch here. He allowed one sack in 800 total snaps. Slaughter brings mental awareness against stunts and blitzes, then mauls defenders from there. Meanwhile, senior Damieon George Jr. mans right guard. He's a former Nick Saban recruit at Alabama.

2. Texas A&M Aggies

Florida would've held the title of most seasoned OL unit for '25 if it weren't for the Aggies. Mike Elko brings back not one, but all five of his starters in College Station.

Ar'maj Reed-Adams brings violent drive blocks in the running game. He earned All-SEC first team preseason honors by Athlon Sports. Chase Bisontis forms a formidable guard tandem with him.

Left tackle Trey Zuhn III lures his own All-Conference credentials back to Kyle Field. Elko and the Aggies scored big when he announced his return for his senior season.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen DeBoer enters the season with two potential first rounders come April 2026. All after producing 12th overall pick Tyler Booker, who's replacing Zack Martin for the Dallas Cowboys.

Kadyn Proctor is the latest tackle to bring NFL scouts over to Tuscaloosa. Matt Miller of ESPN called him one of the three best OT prospects Friday. Proctor even turned down a college football transfer portal opportunity from Iowa to return to Alabama before the '24 season.

Guard Jaeden Roberts will battle Slaughter for title of top interior OL in the SEC. He brought new tenacity in 12 games under the first-year head coach in '24. Center Parker Brailsford adds experience in the middle. DeBoer has a trusted strength here as he figures out his future QB1.