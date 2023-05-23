Simone Biles is used to high marks on the gym mat — and now she’s sticking the landing with her newlywed posts. Fans are going wild for the pics she’s sharing from her mini-moon on Instagram with new hubby Jonathan Owens, including a fire bikini pic in which she shows off her, as she calls it, “wifestyle”.
In the trending photo, the 4-time Olympic gold medalist Biles is seen relaxing poolside at a Cabo San Lucas resort. She’s on a sun lounger, kneeling, in a stunning green bikini top with green and white matching shorts. She’s also donning a petite Louis Vuitton handbag and black sunglasses. The pic is captioned simply “it’s a wifestyle”. (If #wifestyle doesn’t become a new trending hashtag for honeymoon pics, I’d be shocked. You might want to copyright that, Simone.)
View this post on Instagram
Biles shared more details of her mini-moon with Green Bay Packers safety Owens on her Instagram story, which included a picturesque breakfast from the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, a couples spa day, wedding ring pics, and a fishing trip. Biles tells her followers in one pic with a photo-bombing animal friend in the background, “we didn’t catch any fish but we did get to meet this sea lion.”
She then shows pics of Owens feeding the sea lion, but admits in another photo caption “this scared me so much there was no way in HELLLLL I was feeding him.” A few more cute couples photos and a perfect sunset shot later, the newlyweds appear to be at the end of their mini-moon and headed back to start their new married life together.
Here’s hoping we still get a glimpse of Simone Biles’ wifestyle when she’s stateside.