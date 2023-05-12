Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Green Bay Packers have signed safety Jonathan Owens to a contract after he played the last three seasons with the Houston Texans. After the signing, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles reacted pridefully to the news of her husband signing with the Packers, reports TMZ Sports.

“So proud of you baby! Here’s to new beginnings! Year 6! LFG!”

That is what Biles had to say accompanied with an Instagram post of herself wearing Packers gear next to her husband with his new contract. It is quite the new beginning for Biles and Owens, as they are still celebrating a fresh marriage.

News of Owens signing with the Packers comes just days after he and Biles got married in Cabo. It was an extravagant wedding, and the announcement of his signing just adds to an already magical week for the newly married couple.

Owens now heads to Green Bay after spending the entirety of his career so far with the Texans and having his best season last year. In 2022, Owens had 125 tackles and a sack, although he forced no turnovers. He will hope to be more of a ballhawk with the Packers out of the safety position in 2023.

For Owens and Biles as a couple, it will certainly be a week to remember. However, they will have to quickly come down from the high of their wedding, as they now have to plan a move to Wisconsin. Leaving Texas will undoubtedly require a transitionary period given the colder weather up north.

In the end, there is so much to be happy about right now for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. A wedding and a new job is quite the week, and they will hope for more of the same good fortune going forward.