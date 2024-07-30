On Saturday at the Grand Boulé in Indianapolis, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated welcomed R&B singer Leela James as an honorary member. James was one of fifteen women honored by the sorority. Renowned actress and singer Tatyana Ali, R&B and neo-soul artist Angie Stone, and motivational speaker and philanthropist Wanda Durant were also honored by the sorority for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields and communities.

International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., expressed her enthusiasm for the new class of honorary members, stating, “I am honored to oversee all of Zeta Phi Beta’s membership categories and am thrilled that Zeta Phi Beta continues to attract fascinating, fierce, and finer women to carry out the vision of Zeta Phi Beta’s Founders. The newest class of Honorary Members will advance Zeta Phi Beta’s goals as Zeta Phi Beta women everywhere work together to support our communities.”

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO, also spoke of the induction of the new class of honorary members, saying, “The work of our 2024 Honorary Member Class is aligned with Zeta Phi Beta’s commitment to helping other people excel through mind, body, and spirit. As the number one women’s service organization established by five extraordinary Black women, we are proud to extend membership to this group of women, and I welcome them to the sisterhood on behalf of all Zeta Phi Beta members.”

Leela James gained recognition for her debut album, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” landing Soul Train and NAACP Award nominations. With seven albums and numerous Top 20 R&B singles, such as the popular track “Complicated,” James is a mainstay in the music industry and has been consistent in crafting smooth radio ballots for years.

Apart from her musical achievements, James is committed to empowering young women through her GIRLS TALK Initiative. This initiative aids women in navigating life challenges related to love, career, health, and wellness. As a Zeta Phi Beta member, James will support the sorority's Black health and wellness initiatives, particularly focusing on mental health, and back the Zeta Youth Affiliates.