The hit Netflix movie “The Cloned Tyrone” has several HBCU alumni that were featured, per a TikTok by premier HBCU brand Historically Black Since. The movie was an instant success, with fans and critics alike applauding the gripping social satire of life and culture. Six HBCU alumni were featured on the cast and aided in the success of the film. Learn more about them and their careers below!

6. J. Alphonse Nicholson, North Carolina Central

J. Alphonse Nicholson plays the role of “Issac” in the movie. He is a North Carolina Central alumnus best known for his role as Lil' Murda in the Starz hit drama P-Valley. While at North Carolina Central, he majored in Theater. His acting and performing talent helped him land roles in the movies Just Mercy and the reboot of the 1990's classic White Men Can't Jump as well as television series such as BET's Tales and Netflix's Self Made.

5. Megan Sousa, Tuskegee University

Megan Sousa plays the role of Ree-Ree in the movie. She is a Tuskegee University alumna and an up-and-coming actress who has appeared in the comedy film Domino: Battle of the Bones as well as the Netflix film Beats which stars Howard University alumnus Anthony Anderson.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

4. Eric B. Robinson Jr., Wiley College

Eric B Robinson Jr. plays the role of Big Moss in the movie. He is a Wiley College alumnus, majoring in Criminal Justice at the Texas-based HBCU. Robinson played in Power Book II: Ghost as Brandon Lamont, who works as Stansfield professor Jabari Reynold's publishing agent. He's also appeared in the BET+ series The Miss Pat Show as well as New Amsterdam.

3. Swift Rice, Fort Valley State

Swift Rice played the role of the Deacon in the movie. He is a Fort Valley State alumnus. He stepped away from Fort Valley after his junior year to focus on his entertainment career. He's worked on successful series such as Black Lightning and Atlanta and has been featured on BET's classic live comedy series Comic View.

2. Nikkolas Smith, Hampton University

Nikkolas Smith served as the film illustrator on the movie. He is a Hampton alumnus, earning a degree in Architecture from Hampton University. While a student at Hampton, he also drew political cartoons for the Hampton Script, the school newspaper. He's worked on art for projects such as Dear White People and If Beale Street Could Talk. His work has received praise from famous dignitaries such as former United States First Lady Michelle Obama and best-selling music artists Rihanna and Janet Jackson.

1. Al-Terron, North Carolina Central

Al-Terron plays the role of Tank Top in the movie. He is a North Carolina Central alumnus and has been featured in several successful productions including BET's Tales, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit & The Rookie.