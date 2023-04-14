Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

James Harden is a professional basketball player who currently suits up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. He is a 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA Team selection, Sixth Man of the Year, three-time NBA scoring champion, two-time NBA assists leader and NBA MVP. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at James Harden’s Net Worth in 2023.

James Harden’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $165 million

James Harden’s net worth in 2023 is $165 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

James Harden was born on August 26, 1989 in Los Angeles, California. He studied at Artesia High School, where he kick-started his basketball career. With Harden at the helm of Artesia, he led the school to two state championships. During his senior year, Harden averaged 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. As a result, he earned McDonald’s All-American honors and Parade All-American.

Coming out of high school, Harden was ranked 21st by ESPN. He earned offers from Washington State, Washington, UCLA, Arizona, and Arizona State. Eventually Harden opted to play for Arizona State. In his two years with the Sun Devils, Harden averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Throughout his two-year college career, Harden earned Pac-10 Player of the Year, Consensus First Team All-American, and two First Team All-Pac 10 selections.

After a productive college stint with Arizona State, Harden declared for the 2009 NBA Draft. He was selected in the first round with the third overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shortly after, Harden inked a two year rookie deal, worth $4.76 million. As a rookie, Harden took on a bench role, where he averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. For his efforts, Harden was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Two seasons later, Harden pieced together a breakout season, where he averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game off the bench to win the Sixth Man of the Year. In addition to this, Harden served as a vital piece to the Thunder’s deep playoff run in 2012. During the 2011-2012 season, the Thunder went as deep as the NBA Finals before conceding to the Miami Heat in five games.

After overachieving in the 2011-2012 season, Harden left the Thunder franchise in order to sign with the Houston Rockets on a five year contract, that was worth around $80 million. As part of the Rockets, Harden was elevated into a franchise player. But despite the risks, Harden naturally blossomed into an NBA star.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his first season with the Rockets, Harden averaged 25.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. For his efforts, Harden was named to his first All-Star Game appearance. During the same year, he also made his first All-NBA team.

Ever since joining the Rockets, Harden would become one of the elite players in the NBA. Aside from being a fixture in the All-Star and All-NBA team selections, the presence of Harden also turned the Houston Rockets into a playoff contender. In 2017, the Rockets wanted to keep the services of their star player by inking him to one of the richest contract extensions in NBA history. Harden signed a four-year deal, worth $228 million.

After signing a lucrative contract extension, Harden repaid the organization by winning his first MVP trophy. In the 2017-2018 season, Harden registered 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. But more importantly, Harden also spearheaded the Rockets’ deep playoff run. During that year, the Rockets reached the Western Conference Finals and took the Warriors to seven games but failed to reach the NBA Finals.

Harden would stay in Houston for over two more seasons. But with repeated playoff disappointments, Harden wanted a change of scenery in dramatic fashion. After going AWOL in practices, the Rockets organization eventually gave in to his request by trading him to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade during the 2020-2021 season.

The move reunited Harden with former teammate Kevin Durant and a team-up with Kyrie Irving. But despite forming a star-studded squad, the Nets would fail to get past the second round in the playoffs. Harden would grow frustrated once more in Brooklyn, prompting the organization to ship him to Philadelphia.

Since then, Harden has remained committed to winning a championship in Philly. With Embiid by his side, Harden has averaged a respectable 21.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game in a Sixers uniform. During the 2022 offseason, Harden reaffirmed his commitment to Philadelphia after signing a two-year, $68.6 million contract.

Given Harden’s popularity in the NBA, it isn’t a surprise that he has partnered with various brands. In the past, Harden has endorsed major brands such as Therabody, Pura, BodyArmor, Vanguart, Gopuff, Block, Inc, and Adidas. Harden is currently signed to a 13-year deal with Adidas, worth $200 million. As per Forbes, the former NBA MVP earns $30 million from endorsements alone.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by James Harden’s net worth in 2023?