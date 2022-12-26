By Sam DiGiovanni · 4 min read

Worried about James Harden leaving the Philadelphia 76ers for the Houston Rockets this offseason following a report on Christmas suggesting he might? Don’t! Just don’t do it. The future for the Sixers guard is currently up in the air but stressing over him leaving Philadelphia for Houston isn’t worth the energy right now.

Yes, Harden does have the possibility to sign with the Rockets this offseason, just as he does with the other 29 teams. He will be a free agent so long as he declines his player option, which seems very likely. His current, discounted contract is a “prove-it” deal and the portion of the season where he has the most to prove is still months away. A long-term deal could be in play and he is eager to secure it.

Harden has the possibility of leaving, but is it really a likelihood? He’s playing well, noting what head coach Doc Rivers does well to the media and has clicked with Joel Embiid in a way we haven’t seen yet over a prolonged stretch. The Sixers have won eight consecutive games and Harden has looked engaged in all of them, especially on the road against the New York Knicks on Christmas, where he helped the Sixers pull away and secure the victory. Things can change but right now, this doesn’t seem like a situation worth leaving.

And while Harden going to the Rockets would feel like a homecoming, making the move somewhat sensible, digging any deeper shows that it makes little sense. Why would the lottery-bound Rockets even want a veteran, ball-dominant player like Harden taking away on-ball reps from their young guys? His playmaking would help unlock Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and the other youngsters a lot, sure, but he’s not going to be one of their better players by the time they could potentially be a playoff contender.

James Harden did decide to target the Sixers’ lone road game in Houston as his return from injury instead of just waiting for their next game at home, which suggests he still has love for Houston in his heart. It makes sense given how successful and beloved he was there. But after going into a funk following his last playoff failure and admitting the only thing missing from his resumé is a championship, why would he punt on the pursuit of the ultimate prize now?

The language in the report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski — which he dropped on Christmas days after his own colleagues speculated the same thing — doesn’t suggest Harden is angling for a Houston return no matter what, nor that he’s trying to force his way out from the Sixers. He writes that “Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months,” which amounts to nothing significant past discussions about the move if things with the Sixers go south.

Wojnarowski’s report serves as a reminder that Harden has options outside of the Sixers this summer. That was always the case after he signed his 1+1 deal last offseason. Does Harden still have interest in a return to Houston? I’m sure he does, but it shouldn’t serve as some worrisome cloud over Philadelphia’s head.

The urgency to win with Harden doesn’t need any extra motivation. He knows he has to win a ring to be cemented as a true legend of the game — as does Embiid, Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey. If the Sixers flame out then yes, he could decide to leave. That possibility exists but he could also choose to stay with a supporting cast he’s familiar with. And Philly may prove to be a legitimate heavyweight, as evidenced by their stellar play as of late with Tyrese Maxey still recovering from injury.

Harden said that he wasn’t interested in talking about the report before defeating the Knicks and then gave another response after the game that didn’t really inspire much confidence. However, we’ve seen Harden’s body language when he gets disengaged from a team and it hasn’t appeared at the moment. If it does appear later in the season or in the playoffs, speculating on his future will be more timely. Doing so at this point in the NBA calendar is just not worth it.

Houston may be on James Harden’s mind in some way, but his body language (and words) shows that he wants to win with the Sixers. That’s what matters right now.