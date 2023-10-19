James Harden reportedly did not attend practice with the Philadelphia 76ers today and is away from the team due to a personal matter, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

It has been an eventful offseason for James Harden and the 76ers. He opted into his contract and requested a trade from the team, making it known that his desired destination is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Recent reports indicate that there has been no progress made on a potential trade between the 76ers and Clippers involving Harden. What makes it tough is that the Clippers are reportedly the only bidder, so there is no reason for them to better their current offer for him.

Harden was present for training camp with the 76ers earlier, but it was recently revealed that he has not been there since Sunday. The team was reportedly going to give him a chance to explain his absence. It still remains a mystery, but it seems that the team is going with a personal matter as the reason.

This is a big season approaching for the 76ers. They have been contenders for a while now, but have not gotten over the hump with Joel Embiid as the main star. The expectation was for Harden to come in and put them over the top.

That has not happened, and Harden is not making things easy now. If this season does not go as planned in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid could become frustrated enough to ask for a trade.

For now, all eyes are on Harden's standing with the team.