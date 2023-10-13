Everyone believed that James Harden wouldn't show up to Philadelphia 76ers training camp, ultimately holding out as the 2023-24 season began. Here we are less than two weeks before the start of the new season and Harden has shown up to Sixers camp looking like the All-Star his teammates are accustomed to seeing. This surprise appearance has led to nobody around the league understanding what the star's intentions actually are.

Harden, who made it clear to Daryl Morey and the 76ers front office that he wanted to be traded this offseason, has not, and will not, have his request met before the start of the new year. However, this does not necessarily mean that he will finish his contract out in Philadelphia before becoming a free agent next offseason.

The back and forth between Harden and Sixers' management all offseason long has led to one of the more unintriguing standoffs for a trade request that we have seen in recent memory. Damian Lillard, another superstar who requested a trade over the summer, made his demands clear: he only wanted to play for the Miami Heat.

Now, he is thrilled to be a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Dame wanted Miami and Miami wanted Dame, other teams were also interested in Lillard's services because of his clean history with the Portland Trail Blazers. Not to mention, he's still in the prime of his career and can aid a team like the Bucks in their championship pursuit right now.

Harden can absolutely still be a factor in a team's championship pursuit, but he's now 34 years old and has requested a trade for the third time since the start of the 2020-21 season. With him only wanting a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's overall value has diminished to the point where rival organizations don't even want to risk ruining anything good they may have going by considering the Sixers star guard.

Nothing good has come from any team trading for Harden in recent years, which is why the Sixers are left with very few options to maintain success.

Sixers' mindset on James Harden trade

At this point, if Harden is to be traded between now and the trade deadline in February, it's likely to believe that he will join the Clippers. Los Angeles has been the only organization in contact with the Sixers on a possible trade and they have been actively talking with other teams to try and get the assets Philly is searching for.

Replacing Harden would not be easy for the 76ers despite them having Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Even though he was a liability at times in terms of scoring next to Embiid, Harden still ended up averaging a league-high 10.7 assists per game last season. His ability to lead an offense and create easy opportunities for others is what makes the ten-time All-Star such an important player in the Sixers' pursuit of a championship.

Morey and his front office understand what is at stake right now, hence why they aren't wanting to move Harden for expiring contracts and future draft picks. Based on what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently stated, the Sixers want to move The Beard if they can gain the assets necessary to then go back out on the trade market and bring in another All-Star player, preferably one who could stand next to Maxey in the backcourt.

In a trade with the Clippers, this would likely mean taking players like Norman Powell and Terance Mann, whom Philadelphia may get in return for Harden, and flipping them to land another star-level player. Obviously, any draft picks the Sixers would get back in return for Harden would also be leveraged in said pursuit of another All-Star.

Looking around the league right now, very few teams have the capability to make a trade and none of them are looking to relinquish their All-Star talent. Lillard is off the market and Jrue Holiday was recently traded to the Boston Celtics, meaning he is no longer available for the 76ers to try and pursue. There is virtually no star player Philadelphia can actively pursue right now, but Zach LaVine is worth keeping an eye on regarding the trade market.

The Chicago Bulls have not found a whole lot of success in recent memory and should they begin the 2023-24 season near the bottom of the league standings, change will be imminent for this organization.

Will the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?

When the Bulls made moves in 2021 to pair Zach LaVine with Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and DeMar DeRozan, they envisioned a star-studded core that could lead this franchise back to relevance in the Eastern Conference. Early on, this looked to be the case, especially with the Bulls owning one of the best records in the league.

Ball went down with a knee injury in January 2022 and has yet to return to the floor, the Bulls missed the playoffs last season, and frustrations appear to be mounting from within. LaVine, who has been in Chicago since 2017, has been a hot topic of trade discussions around the league since he signed his five-year, $215 million contract last summer.

Unhappy with the way things have been progressing lately and wanting to win at the highest level possible, there is reason to believe that LaVine's marriage with the Bulls is coming to an end. At the same time, this franchise has been hesitant to discuss trades surrounding their star players during this past offseason.

According to K.C. Johnson from NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine's name was brought up in “preliminary conversations” with both the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. Ultimately no serious discussions ever developed, but the Sixers may still have interest in the Bulls' All-Star.

A crafty swingman who can find a lot of success attacking the rim in one-on-one situations, LaVine would instantly form a fast-paced backcourt duo alongside Maxey. There's no question that he would find success with or without the ball in his hands next to Embiid as well. The 76ers need a player who can demand his offense and take pressure off of Embiid, which is why LaVine may just be the perfect player for the Sixers to replace Harden.

How the Sixers can pursue Zach LaVine

The Sixers are currently a tax-paying team, putting them in a weird spot to make a trade right now. In order for the to move Harden and possibly bring in LaVine at the same time, Philadelphia would need to find a way to match LaVine's $40 million contract for the 2023-24 season, something that isn't possible with only Harden's $35.6 million deal.

Furkan Korkmaz would seem like an obvious choice to be included in a potential trade for salary relief, especially since he is making $5.3 million in the final year of his contract and has voiced his opinion in recent years about seeking a trade from the team.

The question pertaining to a possible deal is not necessarily about Harden and the 76ers' willingness to trade him in a deal that nets them LaVine. It's about the Bulls and their willingness to not only trade their All-Star but get fair compensation in return.

Chicago wants to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. They re-signed LaVine last offseason, they gave Vucevic a new three-year contract in June, and it does appear as if the organization wants to keep DeRozan on a new long-term extension.

“We love DeMar,” executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said during Media Day. “The last two years, he's been unbelievable for us. Two-time All-Star, Second Team All-NBA. He loves Chicago and Chicago loves him back. Yeah, I am very excited for the season.”

If the Bulls are not having thoughts about trading DeRozan, who is in the final year of his contract, it's hard to believe that they will be interested in moving LaVine. This team still very much believes that they can be a threat with their core all on the floor together, hence why a package revolving around draft picks and players like Norman Powell, Terance Mann, and Marcus Morris Sr. from the Clippers in a trade for Harden is not appealing for the Bulls whatsoever.

Zach LaVine's potential fit in Philadelphia

The Sixers don't have any options on the trade market right now with the 2023-24 season about to begin. While it certainly makes sense, the 76ers' mindset of wanting to replace Harden with another All-Star guard just isn't feasible at this time. As the season progresses, stars like LaVine could become available and more open to a trade based on a potential lack of success.

As far as early trade deadline options go, Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat), Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets), and Tyus Jones (Washington Wizards) figure to be amongst the better backcourt options for teams to consider pursuing.

From a hypothetical standpoint, LaVine would be a solid choice as a replacement for Harden. He's comfortable playing on offense with or without the ball in his hands, plus he is under contract for many years to come, something that could be viewed as a positive with contract talks approaching for Embiid.

Then again, maybe it is better for the 76ers to open up some cap flexibility in a trade involving Harden, that way they can sign Embiid to a long-term extension while also being aggressive in free agency and the trade market in future offseasons.

If Philadelphia truly wanted Harden off their roster, they could strike a deal with the Clippers today, bringing back draft picks and players like Powell, Morris, and others. This doesn't increase the team's championship odds, though, which is why Morey and the Sixers are comfortable with the idea of Harden beginning the season with them.

The Bulls have no desire to shake up their roster right now, the Sixers have made their stance firm, and the Clippers are not going to sacrifice more value than they have to. Once again, we are left wondering what the 76ers will do with Harden, something NBA fans have been pondering month after month.