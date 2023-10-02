DeMar DeRozan enters Media Day and training camp for the Chicago Bulls on an expiring contract. With other stars around the league receiving new contracts and extensions this offseason, DeRozan recently turned 34 and there's no telling what the future holds for him.

The Bulls, an organization who oftentimes take their time when it comes to contract situations with players, are set to enter the new 2023-24 season with many questions to answer pertaining to their competitiveness. Chicago missed the playoffs last season and there was a lot of speculation about the future of this franchise in the offseason.

Given that he was once again one of the better scorers in the league, DeRozan's name has come up in trade rumors from time to time. However, the Bulls have shown no willingness to move on from the veteran and it appears as if they are prepared to keep him around long-term based on what was said at Bulls Media Day on Monday.

“We love DeMar,” executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas told the media. “The last two years, he's been unbelievable for us. Two-time All-Star, Second Team All-NBA. He loves Chicago and Chicago loves him back. Yeah, I am very excited for the season.”

As far as contract extension talks, Karnisovas stated that the team has spoke with DeMar and his representation, claiming that talks are “ongoing” and that he would not speak any further on the matter.

DeRozan also spoke to the media about his ongoing contract extension talks with the Bulls, but he did not get into specifics about the nature of where things stand.

“I have an agent and he deals with it,” DeRozan jokingly said. “I tell him to leave me the hell alone so I can focus on my five kids and my regular day life. I'm not kidding you, I really try not to focus on that or deal with that. I let them handle whatever needs to be handled from that standpoint.”

DeRozan played in a total of 74 games this past season, averaging 24.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor. He ended up ranking tied for 17th in the league in scoring with 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

Last season, it was very clear that the Bulls were able to get as far as their veteran could carry them, which is why he is so valuable to this team. Given their unwillingness to discuss trades pertaining to him with other teams, as well as his desire to possibly finish his career in Chicago, it does seem like the Bulls will offer DeMar DeRozan a new contract extension before the start of the regular season.