By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Joel Embiid has missed the last two games for the Philadelphia 76ers and sadly, Sixers fans will need to wait at least a few more days before they see their superstar big man back in action. This was after the five-time All-Star was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

According to the official injury report, Embiid will be out for Sunday’s contest with soreness in his left foot. This comes via Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.

The Sixers are coming off a 126-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and it is clear that this team struggles without Embiid on the floor. Tyrese Maxey did his best to carry the load for Philly, dropping a team-high 26 points with six assists and five triples. James Harden logged a 17-point, 11-assist double-double, but went just 4-of-17 from the field in a forgettable shooting night.

The Embiid-less Sixers defense simply had no answer for Zach LaVine, who went off for 41 points behind a mind-boggling 11 triples. Philly will need to be more efficient on the defensive end on Sunday against the Pistons, and they will need to do so without their cornerstone big man in the mix.

Joel Embiid’s injury does not seem to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. His next chance to return will be on Tuesday in a rematch against the Pistons at home.

The injury report also indicates that PJ Tucker will also be sidelined on Sunday with a non-COVID illness.