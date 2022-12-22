By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. Winners of their last six games, the Sixers are looking strong on both sides of the floor. Their strides on offense look particularly promising as Joel Embiid starts to show more of his playmaking abilities.

In a dominant, nearly-wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons, Embiid tallied six assists and one turnover (tying his season-low) along with a game-high 22 points. The Pistons sent a lot of double teams at him and he made the right pass time after time. Philly didn’t shoot the lights out but Embiid using the advantage in numbers that he got played a pivotal part in an easy win.

“I think he’s taking his time out there and really figuring and understanding that he can pick apart a lot of other teams’ defenses and the type of schemes that they show versus him,” Tobias Harris said. “So, I thought tonight he did a great job of just seeing the double team, kicking out, allowing us to get up open threes and open looks…If we can play with that type of just that type of mindset, that helps the whole group and I think it opens up the game for him as well. When we’re hot out there, that’s a hard team to guard.”

Embiid’s strides as a playmaker coming in tandem with Harris’ strides as a shooter is perfect harmony for the Sixers. His ability to see over the defense gives him an edge. Although he is still prone to silly turnovers, his passing is becoming a key weapon. He’s averaging a career-best 4.6 assists per game, including 5.3 over his last 12 games.

“A lot of teams are sending doubles…for no reason — like, before he even dribbles,” Georges Niang said. “And he’s been doing a great job of just holding the ball and beating them. If they don’t come, then he goes into his move and if they do come right away, [he’s] finding someone else and the ball is hopping. We’ve done a great job of making shots and making plays off his playmaking.”

The Sixers’ offense is starting to look very good with Harden back in the lineup and they still have Tyrese Maxey coming back at some point. Joel Embiid’s scoring will always make him the centerpiece of the offense but his playmaking adds a layer to his game that makes him even harder to slow down.