The final preseason game is here for the Philadelphia 76ers. They will face the Atlanta Hawks at home as their last on-court experience before the regular season begins. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST. But with two key Sixers yet to play in the preseason, a big question lingers: Are Joel Embiid and James Harden playing tonight vs. the Hawks?

Are Sixers' Joel Embiid, James Harden playing in preseason vs. the Hawks?

The expectation is that Embiid will play. The Sixers superstar was looking to play on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets but felt under the weather on game day and sat out. Head coach Nick Nurse said that he would like to get Embiid and other key veterans some real playing time before the regular season starts.

Harden is “unlikely” to play, Nurse said yesterday. The Sixers said that he did not practice due to a personal matter. The veteran guard has missed the last two practices and has been in Houston since Sunday. Harden previously said that he was aiming to play in the preseason finale but his sudden absence casts serious doubt.

Furkan Korkmaz has also not played during the preseason as he deals with a leg strain. Meanwhile, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder teased the idea of playing his entire main group against the Sixers in what will also be their preseason finale.

The question of whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Hawks should be answered yes barring an unforeseen development. On the other hand, the odds of James Harden playing tonight appear to be very, very small.