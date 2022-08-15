It seems like Ben Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers saga has now officially come to an end. After a long drawn-out battle, the former Rookie of the Year appears to have prevailed after reports have emerged about a settlement agreement being reached on his $20 million grievance claim against the team.

This comes via ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski:

ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million withheld him as a result of his failure to play games in the 2021-2022 season. Story soon.

Simmons’ accusations stem from how the Sixers allegedly refused to pay him his salary when he was unable to suit up for the team last season. This was during the early part of the campaign as Simmons was trying to force a trade away from the team. According to his camp, the 6-foot-11 guard was dealing with mental health issues that prevented him from taking the court.

For their part, however, the Sixers remain adamant that Simmons breached his contract by refusing to report to training camp before the start of the season, as well as when he decided not to play for the team once the regular season started. Be that as it may, Philly has decided to pay their former star the money that he is due.

76ers maintained Simmons breached his contract upon failing to show up for the start of training camp and refusing to play in preseason and regular season prior to trade to Nets. Simmons cited his mental health for the reason his participation in team activities was so limited. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2022

Woj also reports, however, that the final settlement amount remains confidential:

Both sides agreed to a confidentiality agreement on the exact financial settlement, sources tell ESPN.

Simmons probably won’t be getting the full $20 million he’s been demanding, but given the fact that he’s agreed to a settlement, you would think that he’s happy with the number the Sixers have offered.

Does this now officially end all the drama between Ben Simmons and the Sixers?