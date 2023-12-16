Sixers have a different approach to the NBA trade deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as a legitimate championship contender this season despite trading James Harden. A big part of that is because of the emergence of Tyrese Maxey as a legitimate star player for the Sixers. He's been the perfect compliment to MVP candidate Joel Embiid and is the major reason why the team hasn't suffered a drop-off in play. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey recently signed a contract extension, and he explained via ClutchPoint's own Sam DiGiovanni how Maxey's star jump has changed the way the Sixers will approach the trade deadline.

Daryl Morey on how Tyrese Maxey’s improvement has altered his approach in trades. Said that Maxey is playing at a level of being the 2nd best player on a contender: pic.twitter.com/KyZUcIDttW — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) December 15, 2023

“Him playing at a pretty clearly second best player to an MVP level guy, does change how you look at things,” Morey said. “That does make you say, it's much easier to find guys who can help in that context. Finding the second best player on a title team, generally you can't do. You have to draft him like we did. . .it does open up a whole bunch of avenues to upgrade the team that wouldn't have been there if Tyrese wasn't making this leap that we hoped he could make.”

Now in his fourth season in the NBA with the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey has become a legitimate star player. He's been averaging a career-high 26.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 39.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 89.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Sixers appear to be confident that they can find complimentary players at the trade deadline to help them in light of Maxey's star leap. The Sixers are currently 16-7 and essentially tied with the Orlando Magic for third seed in the Eastern Conference standings.