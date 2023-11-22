The Sixers have seemingly found a working combination this season with the duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers have come out the gates storming this season. They are currently 10-3 and behind only the 11-3 Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. They had to navigate the James Harden drama at the beginning of the season and Harden did not suit up at all for the team this year before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. What the trade has done though has opened up a major opportunity for Tyrese Maxey. So far this season, the combination of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid has given the Sixers one of the best duos in the league.

Highest scoring duos in the NBA this season 👀 58.7 — Joel Embiid/Tyrese Maxey

54.8 — Giannis/Damian Lillard

54.5 — Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving

49.5 — Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown

48.4 — LeBron James/Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/4n6CfjrgnW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2023

Through Tuesday, the Sixers had the highest scoring duo in the league with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Maxey has moved into a full time starting role and he's developed strong chemistry alongside Embiid. Together, the duo is putting up a combined 58.7 points per game. The next closest duo is the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard who are averaging 54.8 points.

Overall, Maxey has been averaging 26.8 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 44.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 95.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He's also playing a league-leading 38.1 minutes per game.

Embiid is putting up a league-leading 31.9 points per game, 11.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 50.2 percent shooting from the field, 31.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. The Sixers are hoping the duo of Maxey and Embiid can bring better results than the duo of Embiid and Harden.