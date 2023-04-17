A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Philadelphia 76ers cruised to victory in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. It was a statement victory for Joel Embiid and Co., who despite the blowout win, still struggled to contain Nets star Mikal Bridges on the evening. The Sixers have a plan in place for Game 2, and they will obviously want to keep Bridges at bay before heading over to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had nothing but praise for Mikal after his Game 1 heroics for the Nets. Bridges went off for a game-high 30 points on a very efficient 12-of-18 from the floor. The 26-year-old also added five rebounds, an assist, and two triples in a losing effort.

“We knew Mikal was good but we did blitz him more in second half. We have to make him play in more traffic than he did in the first half. He’s too good,” Rivers said, via Nets beat reporter Evan Barnes.

Doc then sent a bit of a warning to the Nets as he revealed his team’s intention to bring the physicality a notch higher in Game 2. The series opener on Saturday was already a physical game, but apparently, Rivers wants his boys to be even more physical on Monday night.

The Sixers are obviously keeping a keen eye on Mikal Bridges — and rightfully so. At this point, there’s no denying that Brooklyn’s level of success will rely heavily on Bridges and his ability to make a significant impact on the game. Philly is well aware of this fact and they intend to do everything they can to prevent another offensive explosion from the Nets star on Monday.