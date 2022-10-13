Doc Rivers vocal on huge preseason strides for James Harden ahead of crucial Sixers season

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers ended their 2022 preseason undefeated after beating the Charlotte Hornets 99-94. More importantly, James Harden had a very solid performance. He was the key offensive engine alongside Joel Embiid to lead the Sixers to a win.

Harden had 17 points, five assists and three rebounds. Although he shot just 6-15 from the floor, he looked refreshed, decisive and determined as he ran the offense. Against a scrappy Hornets defense, he took it right to them. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was impressed with what he saw.

“I thought he got better each game,” Rivers said after the Sixers’ win. “You can see him getting more comfortable. The last two, in particular, I thought he played with more pace, which is what he needs to do. I think he’s starting to find a balance now. It takes time [when he is] scoring and a playmaker. I think he’s starting to do both of those.”

There was no hesitation on that long bomb from James Harden 💣pic.twitter.com/rQhNrCSjDh — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) October 12, 2022

Rivers has worked extensively with Harden to make him comfortable as the Sixers’ lead playmaker and key scorer. Finding the right balance is crucial when it comes to maximizing him and Embiid as the team’s pillars. Maxey becoming a key scorer can help Harden lean more into his playmaking. The shift to Maxey as the team’s second-leading scorer is already taking place. The plan at the moment, though, is for it be the Embiid and Harden show more often than not.

Even as the affects of age slow him down, James Harden could be in for a big year leading the Sixers offense alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Ending the preseason on a high note is a sign that he is ready to bounce back and help Philly contend for a championship.