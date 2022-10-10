‘He’s never had a bad day’: Tyrese Maxey’s infectious positivity draws massive praise from Doc Rivers

Tyrese Maxey is on a clear path to becoming one of the most beloved Philadelphia 76ers players in recent memory. The 21-year-old guard has improved his game over the course of two seasons and could be an All-Star. Fans all across Philadelphia adore him for his talent and upbeat attitude, as does Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers said on the Woj Pod (at the 23:00 mark) that Tyrese Maxey always comes to work and that his personality is what all coaches want to see from players.

“First of all, he’s never had a bad day,” Rivers said of Tyrese Maxey. “And he helps me…I think, since he’s been here, he’s had two days where I can remember that he was emotionally down…When we lost to Miami, that last game, he was down. You could feel it in the game. And then he had another day. Those type of guys, as a coach, you just don’t want them to ever get spoiled. You don’t want them to ever change. You want them to stay in that happy zone.

“He comes to play every night, he competes, he’s tough but he loves it and he’s having fun doing it,” Rivers continued. “And his work ethic is contagious. Those are the guys that give you energy, that makes you love coaching.” At Sixers media day, Rivers named Tyrese Maxey as one of the three hardest workers on the team during the offseason. For a young player to get the praise he does is a great sign of things to come as Philadelphia looks to make the most of a championship-contention window.

Tyrese Maxey has already teased a breakout season in the 2022-23 campaign after two massive scoring outbursts in the preseason. However, he made it clear that he is focused solely on a championship. Rivers will certainly lean on him over the course of the season.