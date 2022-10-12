How Matisse Thybulle showed ‘real growth’ immediately after 3-point airball, per Tobias Harris

CAMDEN, NJ – Matisse Thybulle is working to be the best version of himself for the Philadelphia 76ers. The young Sixers wing is looking to ensure his defensive excellence is a key feature of Doc Rivers’ game plan for the 2022-23 season. One of the main ways he’s doing that is by showing more confidence on the other end of the floor.

Through three years in the NBA, Matisse Thybulle has never been lacking on defense but his offensive output has been a point of contention all offseason. His 3-point shooting was a big point of emphasis. So far this preseason, the returns have been solid. “I’m super proud just because he’s put the time in and put the work in, and just having the mentality to let it fly,” Tobias Harris said after the Sixers’ pregame shootaround. “I don’t care how many shots he makes. I just care that he’s letting them go. It’s real growth.”

Harris pointed to one moment in the Sixers’ last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to illustrate Thybulle’s growing confidence. After shooting an airball on his first 3-point attempt of the game, he came back again roughly a minute later in the game and fired away again. He missed the look from the corner but he didn’t think twice about shooting it, even as Cedi Osman was closing out.

“You just think of the game, the first one was an airball. So, more times than not, most guys fall into a tunnel,” Harris explained. “Then, the next one he took was a fast three…That type of mentality is huge for somebody that has had this knack of ‘Is he a good shooter? Is he not?’ He puts the time in. He’s confident with it and then he’s able to let it fly, and he was rewarded for all that throughout the game.”

Matisse Thybulle went on to make three more triples in three attempts against the Cavs. He has looked confident as a 3-point shooter throughout the preseason, where he has made four of his 11 attempts across three games and 45 minutes. If he can replicate that 36-percent shooting in the regular season, he could earn a big role for himself on the Sixers.

Matisse Thybulle on his offseason work "A lot of it was shooting related…Doing what I could conceptually and film-wise on the defensive end." Also said he worked on ball handling — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) September 26, 2022

Furkan Korkmaz also praised Thybulle for his revamped mindset when it comes to shooting from deep. “I’m glad that he’s feeling good,” he said. “I can see that he is feeling more comfortable, more fresh-minded. I think he reset himself and he’s ready to knock down those threes in the regular season, too.”

Matisse Thybulle proving his worth as a valuable two-way contributor will be huge for the outlook of his career and the Sixers’ title hopes. He has put in the work and now is showing that he has in it. On Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, he will have another chance to show his shooting improvements.