Matisse Thybulle’s offseason work draws massive praise from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers

The 2022-23 season is a very important one for Matisse Thybulle. The Philadelphia 76ers’ defensive specialist is on the verge of losing his spot with the Sixers following years of inconsistent improvement on offense and a diminished role in the playoffs. By all accounts, tough, the Sixers’ young wing has seized the opportunity to develop his game more.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Thybulle has been getting after it this offseason. In terms of both his athleticism and basketball skills, the 25-year-old has massively impressed the Sixers brass and could have a breakout season thanks to his hard work.

“Matisse has been the most consistent player in [Philadelphia’s training facility in Camden, NJ] this summer, putting in countless hours on his game that will for sure pay dividends going forward,” said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, via the Inquirer. “We are excited about his future.”

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said that he “couldn’t be happier in the way [Thybulle] has attacked the summer. He’s been one of our hardest workers. He’s worked both on the things we needed him to work on the floor, and on his body and strength.”

Matisse Thybulle’s stagnation made him a questionable fixture of the Sixers’ future and a seemingly obvious trade candidate. Although his defense has always remained a strength, it wasn’t enough to earn him minutes in the most intense games. Providing more value on offense, improving his already solid physique/conditioning and continuing to play with great energy would make him one of the team’s key players.

Thybulle is currently set to hit free agency next offseason. He and the Sixers have until the day before this season begins to agree to a contract extension. With the improvement he is making in his game, his chances of sticking around are likely improving, too.