Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls

Joel Embiid was forced to miss the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Toronto Raptors last night. Philadelphia earned the victory, but they certainly missed their star big man. The Sixers are back in action on Saturday night against the Bulls in Chicago. However, is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Is Sixers’ Joel Embiid playing against the Bulls?

Joel Embiid is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report, per Austin Krell. Embiid’s absence from the report suggests that he will play on Saturday night.

Despite the 76ers’ early season struggles, Joel Embiid has continued to impress. The superstar has averaged just shy of 28 points through 5 games. Embiid is shooting over 52 percent from the field and has reeled in 10 rebounds per game as well. Additionally, he is averaging over 1 block per game.

As aforementioned, the Sixers have endured a difficult start to their season. Philadelphia is just 2-4 through their first 6 games up to this point. Nevertheless, they are confident that they can turn things around sooner rather than later.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers will look to take care of business on the road against the Bulls. Chicago is just 3-3 on the year, so neither of these teams have caught fire in the early going. This game projects to be a competitive affair between these Eastern Conference rivals.

As for Embiid, it appears if he will be playing on Saturday barring unforeseen circumstances. We will continue to monitor his status ahead of the Sixers’ Saturday night game against the Bulls.