The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their road trip against the New York Knicks. Fresh off of a win against the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers will look to capture yet another win in Madison Square Garden this season. But, before the 6:00 PM EST tip-off, there is a very important question at hand: Is Joel Embiid playing vs. the Knicks tonight?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Knicks

Embiid is listed as questionable with left foot soreness on the NBA injury report. The Sixers’ superstar has been listed that way for several games but, with the exception of a road-trip finalé against the Sacramento Kings, has played in each one. On Friday night, he notched 33 points in 27 minutes in Philly’s win over the Spurs.

The Sixers and Knicks have split their seasons series to this point. Philadelphia won the most recent matchup in New York on Christmas Day while New York won a contest that didn’t feature Embiid (or James Harden) back in November. The good news for the Sixers is that Embiid is their only player listed on the injury report with an injury. Even if he doesn’t play, they should have a good shot at taking the road win, which would be their ninth straight.

So, when it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid is playing vs. the Knicks tonight, the answer is not yet known. Embiid’s usual process when listed as questionable is to warm up and see how he feels before deciding to play or not. His official status will most likely not be known until the starting lineups are announced.