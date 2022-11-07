Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Suns?

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Pheonix Suns at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. The Sixers are playing without James Harden due to a foot strain and could also be without their other veteran star. Before the Sixers face the Suns, one key question still lingers for Philadelphia: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Suns?

A Sixers team official told reporters that Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Suns after being a full participant in the team’s morning shootaround. He is dealing with a non-Covid illness and has missed the last three games because of it.

Across six games this season, Embiid is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from deep and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line. In addition to missing three games so far due to the illness, he missed another game prior to that due to knee soreness.

Embiid spent some time away from the team before trying to play in last Friday’s game against the New York Knicks. Doc Rivers said that he didn’t like how he looked in shootaround and was therefore scratched from the lineup. Montrezl Harrell got the start at center as the Sixers lost to the Knicks 106-104.

The Sixers will certainly hope that Joel Embiid is able to suit up as they welcome Chris Paul, Devin Booker and a tough Suns team to town. Philadelphia may also be without reserve wing Danuel House Jr., who is also listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness.