After blowing a 20-point lead, the Philadelphia 76ers seemed like they would allow the Utah Jazz to eventually run off with the win. James Harden had other plans, though, as he provided some much-needed scoring in the fourth quarter to keep the Sixers ahead and deliver a crucial road win.

Harden scored 16 consecutive points for the Sixers in the final frame to stave off a Jazz team with tons of momentum. The Sixers squeaked out a win by one point as Harden ended the night with 31 points and 11 assists.

James Harden’s bread and butter stepback 🧈3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/CFVA3c4fuQ — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) January 15, 2023

“I saw opportunities,” Harden said when asked about his takeover late in the game. He noted that the Sixers, after winning the first quarter 41 to 24, lost the following two quarters, which meant he had to remain aggressive.

“They were switching,” the Sixers’ floor general said of Utah’s defense. “They went small with [Jarred] Vanderbilt at the five, so they started switching a lot more. It gave me the opportunity to shoot. It’s something I work on every single day — I worked on it this morning. So, it was just an opportunity for me to raise up, I did, I got a couple to fall and it opened it up for everything else.”

With Joel Embiid having a good but not great performance and Tyrese Maxey struggling to score inside the arc, James Harden proved to be the difference for the Sixers. His red-hot shooting saved Philadelphia from blowing a massive lead following a disappointing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.