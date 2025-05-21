The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 2-0 to take their three-game series. Rafael Devers hit another home run, which helped the Sox clinch the victory. But the viral moment of the game came in the third inning when Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora were tossed from the game. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was seen telling the umpire to toss them. Cora and Lindor laughed it off over breakfast on Wednesday, as the manager detailed on WEEI.

Alex Cora says that he had breakfast with Francisco Lindor this morning and they were laughing about Lindor urging to throw out both Buehler and Cora pic.twitter.com/BwROjfM34Q — WEEI Afternoons (@WEEIAfternoons) May 21, 2025

“We had breakfast this morning,” Cora said when asked about Lindor and the ejection. “And I saw the clip of him saying, ‘Throw him out! Throw him out! Throw him out! And then they threw [Buehler] out. Then Trevor told me that after Walker got thrown out, Lindor was doing the same thing with me…so Francisco did not tell me that this morning.”

“It's all fun and games, man,” the Red Sox manager continued. “It's a game that you're allowed to show emotions. And I have to protect my players. In that instance, it was hard to swallow because I knew where we were. But [all of the bullpen pitchers] came in and did the job. The cool thing is we won the game.”

Big loser energy from Francisco Lindor tonight pic.twitter.com/gLopq19e50 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) May 20, 2025

Lindor got his wishes, as both Buehler and Cora were ejected. But the Mets' offense was shut out by the Red Sox bullpen, forcing their third straight loss and second in Boston. Now, the Amazins have to face Garrett Crochet as they look to avoid a sweep. Cora said on WEEI that they will have to work around a tired bullpen.

Cora has only managed two full innings of the Red Sox's series against the Mets. He missed Monday's game due to his daughter's college graduation. He hopes to make it through Game 3 on Wednesday.