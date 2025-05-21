The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 2-0 to take their three-game series. Rafael Devers hit another home run, which helped the Sox clinch the victory. But the viral moment of the game came in the third inning when Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora were tossed from the game. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was seen telling the umpire to toss them. Cora and Lindor laughed it off over breakfast on Wednesday, as the manager detailed on WEEI.

“We had breakfast this morning,” Cora said when asked about Lindor and the ejection. “And I saw the clip of him saying, ‘Throw him out! Throw him out! Throw him out! And then they threw [Buehler] out. Then Trevor told me that after Walker got thrown out, Lindor was doing the same thing with me…so Francisco did not tell me that this morning.”

“It's all fun and games, man,” the Red Sox manager continued. “It's a game that you're allowed to show emotions. And I have to protect my players. In that instance, it was hard to swallow because I knew where we were. But [all of the bullpen pitchers] came in and did the job. The cool thing is we won the game.”

Related Boston Red Sox NewsArticle continues below
Red Sox news: Walker Buehler's blunt 4-word reaction to crew chief's explanation after ejection
Red Sox’ Walker Buehler’s blunt 4-word reaction to crew chief’s explanation after ejection
red sox, triston casas
1 player Boston Red Sox must trade before 2025 deadline
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.
Red Sox’s Walker Buehler’s 1 regret after getting ejected vs. Mets

Lindor got his wishes, as both Buehler and Cora were ejected. But the Mets' offense was shut out by the Red Sox bullpen, forcing their third straight loss and second in Boston. Now, the Amazins have to face Garrett Crochet as they look to avoid a sweep. Cora said on WEEI that they will have to work around a tired bullpen.

Cora has only managed two full innings of the Red Sox's series against the Mets. He missed Monday's game due to his daughter's college graduation. He hopes to make it through Game 3 on Wednesday.

 