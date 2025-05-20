The Philadelphia 76ers recently suffered through their worst season in the better part of a decade despite immense expectations following the free agent signing of Paul George. Unfortunately, injuries and a general lack of chemistry stopped the 76ers' season from ever taking off.

Recently, George resumed his beloved podcasting duties and took the opportunity to go more in-depth about some of the ailments he was dealing with throughout this past season.

“I had an injury I didn’t even know about. That’s when I found out I had a torn adductor. That whole time, I just couldn’t move,” said George, per Hoopshype (via Podcast P with Paul George). George also referenced various other injuries that he was aware of, including a hyperextended knee he suffered during the preseason as well as a quad tendon injury.

George also spoke on the immense expectations that come with playing for the City of Brotherly Love.

“Philly fans can be rough on you. I was cool with it. Because at the end of the day, there’s an expectation, and I respect that. I’m not one to shy away from it. I want that heat. I want that pressure. But it just sucked,” said George.

A nightmare season for the 76ers

It didn't take long for the four-year maximum contract the 76ers inked George to last offseason to emerge on the short list of worst deals in recent NBA history.

George could barely stay on the floor this past year, and when he did, he had his worst season as a professional in well over a decade.

It didn't help matters that franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid also spent more time on the bench than in uniform, and the one beacon of hope for the 76ers–rookie Jared McCain–also went down with a season-ending injury before Christmas.

Recently, the 76ers got a consolation prize for their struggles by netting the number three overall pick in the NBA Draft, which figures to give them a much-needed infusion of youth on an otherwise aging roster.

Still, 76ers fans will be hoping that George and his co-stars are able to stay on the floor next season.