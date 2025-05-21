NFL owners voted on the proposal to ban the tush push play that's become controversial due to the Philadelphia Eagles' perfecting it. On Wednesday, the voting revealed that the play will not be banned after all, despite numerous reporters claiming otherwise. However, new reports indicate that a heated altercation took place during the meeting after team owner Jeffrey Lurie went on a “wet dream” rant about the tush push play.

Tempers allegedly flared at the NFL owners meeting after the Eagles owner spoke for nearly an hour attempting to persuade other owners to prevent the tush push play from being banned, according to Seth Wickersham of ESPN. During the rant, Lurie was said to have “pulled all the stops” in his Hail Mary attempt to save the tush push from being banned.

“Toward the end of a speech that lasted close to an hour, Lurie told the room that regardless of whether the play was banned, it was a ‘win-win' for the Eagles, adding that it was ‘like a wet dream for a teenage boy' to create a play that was so successful that the only way for it to be stopped was for it to be banned.

“Lurie spoke for several more minutes, adding that whoever voted to ban the play would be taking liability for putting quarterbacks at risk. He criticized NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent for advocating the ban, adding that he had spoken to NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills at length about the play. After Lurie finished speaking, Vincent chastised the Eagles owner for the ‘wet dream' comment, specifically for saying it in front of women in the meeting.”

The tush push ban was initially brought to the table by the Green Bay Packers after the organization revised the proposal to ban the play designed by the Eagles. Green Bay claimed that the play is dangerous to player safety and that it's a play that slows down the pace of the game.

However, there is no true evidence that backs those claims. Due to the results of the voting, the Eagles will continue utilizing the tush push for the foreseeable future. Philly is set to take on the Packers in Week 10 in what should be a highly anticipated primetime matchup.