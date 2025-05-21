Paul George knew what he was walking into when he signed with the Sixers. Philly fans don’t do coddling. They don’t deal in niceties. And they definitely don’t accept anything less than maximum effort, per SI. On a recent episode of “Podcast P,” George heard it straight from the source, Gillie Da Kid, one half of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” duo, pulled no punches.

“I gave you a pass this year,” Gillie told him. “Next year? You gotta go stupid.”

That’s not hate. That’s the love language of Philadelphia. From Allen Iverson to Jason Kelce, Philly fans worship players who go all in, not just those with polished stats or shoe deals. And Gillie broke that down in raw fashion, explaining how sports give the city something to hold onto when the lights dim and the bills stack up. You don’t even have to win, he said. You just have to care like your house is shaking every time you step on the floor.

George took it like a vet. No defensiveness, no finger pointing. Just acknowledgment. He opened up about how a torn adductor and lingering issues from a preseason hyperextension derailed his rhythm all season. “I didn’t hold up my end,” he admitted. “But I want that pressure.”

Time to Deliver

This isn’t about statistics anymore. George averaged just 16 points last season, his lowest mark in over a decade. But even when healthy, the Sixers couldn’t keep bodies on the court. Joel Embiid missed extended time, and the system crumbled without its MVP anchor.

Now, with a full offseason ahead, George says he knows exactly what has to change. The excuses are gone. The injuries are healing. And the city has made itself clear: effort earns respect. He’s still got the skill. But Philly doesn’t want polished. They want grit.

If Paul George gives them that, he won’t just survive in Philly. He might thrive.