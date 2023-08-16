James Harden might be at a standstill with the Philadelphia 76ers over his future, but the guard is evidently loving life over in China.

The Beard has been on a tour over in the country, greeting fans and even doing cartwheels on TikTok. Yes, you read that correctly. After finding out that his “J-Harden Wine” sold 13,000 bottles, Harden proceeded to celebrate with some acrobatics:

James Harden is living it up in China as he did a cartwheel upon finding out that fans bought 13,000 wine bottles of his "J-Harden Wines" brand in seconds 🍷😅 (via fk.szywl/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/vAKGUBj8Hn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2023

Looks like a happy man considering his current situation in Philly. Harden openly said to a large crowd earlier this week that Daryl Morey is a liar and he will never be a part of any organization that he runs ever again. In other words, he wants to be traded ASAP.

The problem is, no team, including his desired landing spot, the Los Angeles Clippers, is willing to meet the Sixers' asking price for a player who is now 34 years old and known to be a problem in the locker room. I mean, Philadelphia even pulled him off the trade market because they weren't anywhere close to striking a deal.

However, James Harden may have a reason to be upset. Other reports suggest the Sixers promised him that extension talks would happen once free agency opened up yet they never took place. If this is true, it makes total sense why he called Morey a liar.

The reality is Harden wants nothing to do with the Sixers anymore and it really does feel like he won't show up to training camp. A very messy situation. Regardless, Harden doesn't seem all too worried and continues to enjoy his offseason.