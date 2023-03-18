A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s no denying that James Harden is one of the most gifted scorers this game has ever seen. What makes the Philadelphia 76ers superstar so special is the fact that apart from being an elite scorer, Harden has also firmly established himself as one of the top playmakers to ever pick up a basketball. The Sixers star’s career milestone on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets is a clear testament to this fact.

Harden dished out no less than seven dimes in the opening half against Charlotte. This allowed him to enter the NBA’s Top 20 in all-time assists — a feat that speaks volumes of James’ unbridled passing prowess:

Congrats to James Harden (@JHarden13) of the @sixers for moving up to 20th on the NBA's all-time assists list! pic.twitter.com/m3DWXbIyjv — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2023

What an achievement from James Harden here. He joins some big names on this esteemed list, and this serves as living proof that the Sixers guard is indeed right up there with the best of them in terms of his playmaking abilities. Harden will continue to climb the standings too, and we wouldn’t put it beyond him to be in the Top 10 by the time he calls it a career.

It’s also worth noting that James Harden is also No. 25 on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list. He continues to climb the rankings on that list as well, which is a clear testament to his all-around greatness.

As of right now, though, the Sixers will need the best out of James Harden the rest of the way. They are in the midst of a six-game winning streak and are No. 3 in the East. Could this be the year that Philly goes all the way?