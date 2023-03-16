It’s time for Sixers star Joel Embiid to win the NBA MVP. That’s according to current free agent DeMarcus Cousins who believes Embiid should win it over Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For much of the regular season, the general consensus was that Jokic was well on his way to becoming a three-time MVP with Embiid and Antetokounmpo behind him as the next likely contenders.

However, recent results have changed matters. In fact, Embiid is now the MVP odds favorite thanks to his recent performances for the Sixers while the Denver Nuggets have been struggling as of late.

And as far as “Boogie” is concerned, it’s time for the Sixers center to receive his flowers.

“I think it’s big Jo’s turn,” Cousins said on Showtime Basketball. “I think the other two guys have had theirs. Let’s reward the big fella. If it’s just about the numbers in the season, it still leans towards Jo. He’s leading the league in scoring. He’s dominating at an all-time high. Give the big fella his flowers. He deserves it, he really deserves it.

“And I’m not taking anything from the other two guys, but they’ve received their flowers. Not to say they won’t get more in the future, but as of right now, big Jo deserves his flowers.”

Boogie Cousins says Joel Embiid deserves MVP “Big Jo deserves his flowers” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/AjKGQ1g6ck — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2023

A first-ever MVP would certainly be deserved for Embiid should he win it. The 28-year-old has averaged an impressive 33.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 55 games this season for the Sixers.

Additionally, the Sixers (46-22) currently hold a superior record than the Nuggets (46-23) at the time of writing which will only further help Embiid’s case.

The Sixers play the Charlotte Hornets next on Friday night.