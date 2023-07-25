On the heels of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry revealing his all-time NBA starting five, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has unveiled his quintessential quintet, naming a mix of past and present and players sure to catch any NBA fans' eye.

Of course, any all-time starting five wouldn't be complete without Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion whose mythical status has transcended the sport itself. However, while Curry made Jordan the starting shooting guard, Harden placed the 6-foot-6 and 198-pound high-flyer at small forward. Both players would have Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant across from Jordan on the wing though, paying homage to one of the most popular and influential basketball stars in history.

Harden and Curry would also make the same picks for their big men, selecting former San Antonio Spurs centerpiece Tim Duncan as their starting power forward and at center, one of the most incredible physical specimens in Shaquille O'Neal.

All of these players have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with their legacies sure to endure for as long as the memory of the sport remains.

Where Harden and Curry would differ is in their point guard selections, with Curry selecting Hall of Fame playmaker Magic Johnson as his floor general and Harden picking four-time MVP LeBron James instead.

Johnson, an exhilarating facilitator whose showmanship has been etched into the minds of NBA fans, is usually the only point guard outside of Curry to be called the greatest to play his position.

James on the other hand is a nominal small forward that's played every position throughout his NBA career. One of the smartest NBA players in history, LeBron's court vision, adroit passing and physical tools have allowed him to be a gifted playmaker throughout his career.