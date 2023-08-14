James Harden shocked the NBA world Monday by calling Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a “liar.” Harden had previously wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, but a deal never came to fruition. His frustration has clearly boiled over, evidenced by his statement on Morey. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later wrote a story on the situation and Kyrie Irving came to the defense of Harden via a comment on Wojnarowski's Twitter post, via ClutchPoints.

"Is he Disgruntled Adrian??" Kyrie Irving replies to Woj's post on James Harden calling Sixers GM Daryl Morey a 'liar' 👀 pic.twitter.com/cEFWLbE6VV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 14, 2023

Wojnarowski wrote the following for the caption of his post, “Disgruntled Harden calls 76ers prez Morey a ‘liar.'”

Irving, however, does not think the word “disgruntled” truly describes the situation.

“Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?”

The situation is obviously far from ideal. Unless something changes, it's difficult to envision James Harden playing for a team that includes Morey in any capacity at the moment. Philadelphia may need to change course and trade Harden.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers are trying to find a solution to this uncertain situation. Philadelphia seems to be open to trading James Harden but only for the right price. The Sixers want to remain in playoff and NBA Finals contention, so Philadelphia is seeking a star-studded return package. The 76ers don't want to trade Harden away for future stars/draft picks. They want to win right now.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Harden-Sixers drama as they are made available.