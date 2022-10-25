James Harden on career-first heater to start Sixers’ 2022-23 season

James Harden means business to start the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the 1-3 record isn’t great, the Sixers veteran has been playing excellently so far.

Through the first four games of the season, Harden is on a stretch of stellar production and protection of the ball that he hasn’t shown before. In no four-game stretch of his career has he ever averaged 25 points and nine assists while committing less than 10 total turnovers…until now (h/t Mike Lynch/Basketball Reference).

The first four games of this season are the first 4-game span of James Harden’s career in which he’s averaged at least 25 ppg and 9 apg while committing fewer than 10 turnovers https://t.co/qJop5XUKVF pic.twitter.com/XYWE9G6fS3 — Mike Lynch (@SportInfo247) October 25, 2022

Harden has just eight turnovers to 39 assists, which ties him with the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton for the most in the league entering Tuesday’s games. The Beard has always been prone to turnovers on top of being a great playmaker, so being so turnover averse is highly impressive. A 29-point, 9-rebound, 11-assist, 0-turnover performance in the Sixers’ first win of the season over Haliburton’s Pacers

Not only is Harden protecting the ball better but he is using the midrange like never before. A whopping 21 percent of his shot attempts this season have been long midrange shots, per Cleaning the Glass, more than any other point guard at the moment. His previous career-high was 18 percent, which he did as a rookie. He is also shooting 69 percent on those shots, with his previous career-high (coming two seasons ago) being just 53 percent.

Posting such unreal numbers may not be sustainable for the 33-year-old over the course of the season. But he should still be able to dominate with his newfound midrange weapon. As the Sixers’ newcomers get more acclimated to the roster and the Sixers learn to play with more tempo, James Harden could continue to thrive and help Philly emerge as a truly elite team.