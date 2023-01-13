James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers got tripped up at home by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 133-114 loss Thursday night— but not before Harden was able to establish a new Sixers franchise record with another scintillating playmaking night, per ESPN Stats & Info.

James Harden has 15 assists so far tonight for the 76ers against the Thunder. He now has 6 games with at least 15 assists this season, passing Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 and Maurice Cheeks in 1987-88 for the such games most in a season in 76ers history.

James Harden finished the contest with 24 points, 15 assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes of action, though, he also was not too careful with the leather, as he racked up seven of the Sixers’ 17 turnovers versus Oklahoma City. Nevertheless, Harden was responsible for a ton of the Sixers’ total output on offense.

The 33-year-old James Harden still has plenty of chances to even add more to the record, with the Sixers having played just 41 games so far — exactly half of the regular season schedule. Harden’s season-high is 21 assists when he dropped that many dimes in a 119-114 victory at home over the Los Angeles Clippers last December. He also had another 16-assist night last December as well in a 131-113 home win against the Charlotte Hornets.

If anything, the game against the Thunder was the first time this season that the Sixers lost with James Harden recording at least 15 assists. It’s just one of those unlucky nights for the former MVP where an overall stellar individual performance was put to waste in a loss.