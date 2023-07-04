James Harden recently requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, but a photo of Harden talking with 76ers owner Josh Harris at Michael Rubin's 4th of July party.

James Harden chatting with Sixers owner Josh Harris at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party 👀 (via @aidanlaporta69) pic.twitter.com/untS8R5cWH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2023

It has been a busy year for Josh Harris. He is in the process of completing a purchase of the Washington Commanders NFL franchise. He is the owner of the New Jersey Devils as well, who had a successful season and made some big moves in the offseason. Now, on top of trying to buy the Commanders and manage responsibilities with the Devils, it seems he might be playing a role in trying to convince James Harden to stay with the 76ers.

There have been conflicting reports regarding whether or not Harden would play for the 76ers if they do not trade him by the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season. Some have said that Daryl Morey will not just give away Harden, and that him playing for Philadelphia next season is in play. Others have reported that there is no chance that Harden will play for the team next season.

Harden's desired destination is the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers play in Harden's hometown, and they have two star players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

It is unknown whether Daryl Morey will trade Harden to the Clippers. When the initial trade request was reported, it was said that the New York Knicks would express interest in James Harden. No one knows how much interest the Knicks would have.

It will be interesting to see how Harden and the 76ers handle the rest of this summer.