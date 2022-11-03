Sixers star James Harden suffers brutal foot strain, out for extended amount of time

The Philadelphia 76ers’ rocky start to the 2022-23 season is about to get even more difficult. James Harden, the Sixers’ floor general on offense, will now miss a sizable chunk of the season due to injury.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to be sidelined for a month. The Sixers star took a fall in Wednesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards and went back to the locker room with his right shoe taken off but returned later in the contest.

James Harden has been having a very solid season to this point. The Sixers’ star is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game through nine games. He has been the key to Philadelphia’s offense with his stellar playmaking and scoring alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With his ability to collapse defenses and make the right pass, he carried the Sixers’ offense for long stretches.

With Harden out and Embiid still battling the flu — the Sixers’ superstar has missed the last two games with the illness — Maxey will have a lot of responsibility on offense. The young guard has shown an improvement in his scoring abilities and will now be tested heavily without at least one of his star teammates for a while.

The Sixers, who are 4-5 entering their Friday night contest with the New York Knicks, will need to get big performances out of Maxey, Embiid (when he returns) and their key starters as Harden recovers.